American actress Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus: 'I've never been sicker'

New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2020 15:21 IST
Comic Ali Wentworth says she has contracted the novel coronavirus and has "never been sicker". The "It's Complicated" actor shared a health update on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest ," Wentworth, 55, wrote.

She also shared a picture of hers in bed with her pet dog.

I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome

Describing the disease as "pure misery", the comic said, "I'm quarantined from my family... #stayhome."

Wentworth's husband, "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced he will be working from home till the situation is better.

