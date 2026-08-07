Ameesha Patel's savage reply to X user asking why she hasn't married yet leaves fans stunned; 'Can't afford…'

New Delhi:

Actress Ameesha Patel has recently grabbed attention after responding to an internet user who questioned why she has not married yet with a savage reply. The actor recently conducted an 'Ask Ameesha' session on X (formerly Twitter), where she answered questions from her fans.

One user asked why she had not married yet. Instead of ignoring the comment, Ameesha responded with a witty remark that quickly grabbed attention on social media. Fans reacted to her comment and also supported her decision to remain single. Read on to find out what she wrote.

Ameesha Patel shuts down marriage query with a savage reply

On Thursday, during an 'Ask Ameesha' session on X, one user asked, "AskAmy When r u getting married? (sic)." To this, Gadar 2 actress replied, "Never superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can’t afford one man to come and change all that (sic)."

(Image Source : X: AMEESHA PATEL)Screengrab taken from Ameesha Patel's X post.

Fans were quick to react to her comment. One user wrote, "Thanks Amy for the reply (sic)." Another added, "That’s really great. Getting married is a compromise which hinders your ability to grow as a dream achieving person. Being single has something more exhilarating feelings than being married (sic)."

Earlier, Ameesha Patel also reacted to a troll who claimed that Preity Zinta was trying to copy her character Sakina look from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The troll wrote in his X post, "Have you watched the Batwara trailer? It feels like Preity Zinta is trying very hard to copy your iconic Sakina. But some characters are simply unforgettable. And no one can recreate the magic you and Sunny sir gave us in Gadar (sic)."

To this, Ameesha replied, "Woh bhi bahut Khoobsurst hai bhai Sakina wishes her the best. Tara ka dhyaan rakhna till he’s not back to where he belongs (sic)."

Ameesha Patel's work front

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. The film was directed by Akashaditya Lama, with co-direction by Sirajuddin. It also stars Jatin Khurana and Ehsan Khan in key roles. Ameesha is known for her roles in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Humraaz and others.

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Ameesha Patel reacts after X user says Preity Zinta is copying her Gadar 2 look as Sakina in Batwara 1947