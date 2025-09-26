Ameesha Patel reveals childhood crush on Tom Cruise, says 'I could have a one-night stand with him' Ameesha Patel recently made a surprising revelation about her biggest crush, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. On Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube podcast, she also shared that she could do anything for him.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently made a fun and surprising revelation about her biggest crush, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. During the conversation, she even revealed that she wouldn't mind a one-night stand with him. For the unversed, Ameesha is best known for her performances in films like 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Humraaz' and others.

Ameesha recently appeared as a guest on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast show 'The Ranveer Show', where she talked about various aspects of life, including her personal life and her journey as an actor in Bollywood. She also shared that she has been a huge fan of Tom Cruise since childhood.

'Tom Cruise has always been my crush', says Ameesha

When Ranveer asked about her celebrity crush, she said, "I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, then please invite me to that podcast. I’ve liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush. I always joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could."

Watch the YouTube podcast here:

It must be noted that the Gadar actress has earlier expressed her admiration for the Top Gun star. In 2023, during a red carpet event, she said she would love to share screen space with Tom Cruise.

Ameesha Patel and Tom Cruise's work front

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was last seen in the 2024 film 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' alongside Jahangir Khan and Jatin Khurana. It was written and directed by Akashaditya Lama. On the other hand, Hollywood star Tom Cruise was last featured in Christopher McQuarrie's action-adventure epic film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' alongside Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames. The film was well-received by the audience at the time of its release. Now, it is available to stream on Prime Video.

