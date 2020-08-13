Amazon Studios pledges USD 2 million to two COVID-19 relief funds

Image Source : GOOGLE Amazon pledges USD 2 million to two COVID-19 relief funds

Amazon Studios has contributed USD 2 million to two emergency relief funds in the UK to extend support to film, TV, and theatre workers. The studio's pledges were the first in a USD 6 million commitment to help workers in the industry right across Europe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Deadline.

The two UK funds that will be receiving the money are the COVID-19 Response Fund, established by the UK’s Film and TV Charity, and the Theatre Community Fund, set up by "Fleabag" stars Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Francesca Moody.

"The creative community in Europe has been vital to our success in producing high-quality Amazon Original TV series and movies for our global audience, and it is essential for us to help that community through this pandemic..." said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.4

"As we gear up production on a number of Amazon Original series across the UK and Europe in the coming months, we’re committed to continuing to support Europe’s talented creative community through this crisis," she added.

The Film and TV Charity plans to raised 3.2 million pounds for its new fund, which will be distributed to out-of-work freelancers in the industry, who can apply for grants of up to 4,500 pounds.

Amazon hoped that its pledge would help kickstart a new wave of fundraising after applications far exceeded the original 3.3 million pounds in the first fund.

The Theatre Community Fund was launched in July to help support theatre industry freelancers and provide grants for future productions.

Prominent British names like Tom Hiddleston, Gillian Anderson, Danny Boyle, Emilia Clarke, Richard Curtis, Kit Harrington, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz have till now contributed to the fund.

