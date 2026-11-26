Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has teased Bhediya 2, the sequel to the 2022 film, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. The film completed four years since its release, and Kaushik's Instagram post left cinephiles excited.

Released in 2022, Bhediya earned a worldwide gross sum of Rs 94.91 crore. Its India net collection stands at Rs 68.99 crore, while the India gross total is Rs 81.41 crore. The film earned Rs 13.50 crore from overseas markets.

Amar Kaushik teases Bhediya 2

Amar Kaushik took to Instagram and posted a video of an AI wolf in his writing room. He marked four years of the film and soft-launched Bhediya 2. In the caption, he penned, "Bhediya not very happy with how long his writing is taking …. Kya kare? Coming soon Bhediya uncle." Take a look:

In the comment box, the film's production house, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' social media handle posted, "Bhediya we feel you." Abhishek, who plays Jana in the series, wrote, "Listen to bhediya !" Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur penned, "Love this." Varun Dhawan liked the post.

Fans also commented, "Jaldi karo warna aapke chhati pe baithke likhwayega ab", "Darwaze ko jo back kick lagaya Matlab gusse mein toh hain Bhaski", "Waiting for Bhediya 2", "I want my Dr. Anika back in bhediyaa 2", "Power couple I can't wait to see bhediya and Stree love story they should be endgame", "4 years of VarShra as Bhediya and Stree! The love story and The Endgame we deserve to see", "Bhediya 2 banao please", and others.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik latest photo together

Recently, Kriti Sanon sparked curiosity among fans after sharing a reunion moment with her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan and the film's director Amar Kaushik. The trio came together for a short video that hinted at a possible new project.

Kriti posted a clip on her Instagram Stories, in which she was seen posing with Varun and Amar as all three smiled at the camera and let out a howl. The gesture was a nod to their 2022 horror-comedy Bhediya. The video also carried a message hinting at something in the works. "An unexpected reunion that will get you "Obsessed"! Stay Tuned !! (sic)," read the text on the clip. It later came out that the photo was for a recreated moment from Curry Baker's Obsession's OTT release in Hindi.

What was Bhediya about?

Released in November 2022, Bhediya featured Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, a road-construction contractor who gets bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He soon begins undergoing a mysterious transformation into a werewolf.

Kriti Sanon played Doctor Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the strange developments than she initially reveals. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik.

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