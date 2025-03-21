Amaal Mallik asks media to respect family privacy, affirms nothing changes with brother Armaan Amaal Mallik urges the media not to "harass" his family after announcing he has cut ties with them, emphasising that his bond with his brother Armaan remains unchanged. He also deleted a controversial post about his mental health struggles and family issues.

Bollywood music composer and singer Amaal Mallik recently took to social media to share a deeply personal message with his fans, revealing that he has decided to cut ties with his family amidst struggling with clinical depression. Amaal, who has been open about his emotional challenges, addressed the media and his followers, thanking them for their support but also requesting privacy for his family.

In an emotional Instagram post, Amaal explained how his mental health has been deeply affected by the actions of "near and dear ones," including his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik. He said that the situation had diminished his self-worth and left him emotionally drained. Despite these struggles, he acknowledged that the toll it has taken on him was primarily personal, and while he would continue to love his family, he chose to distance himself from them for the time being.

Amaal’s message did not stop there. He also addressed the media, asking them not to sensationalize his vulnerability. He expressed his gratitude for the love and support he had received from fans but emphasized the importance of respecting his family's privacy. "I would request the media portals to not harass my family... Please don't sensationalize & give negative headlines to my vulnerability," Amaal wrote, urging the media to handle his personal matters with sensitivity.

Despite the ongoing personal turmoil, Amaal made it clear that his relationship with his younger brother, singer Armaan Mallik, remains unchanged. "Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us," he assured fans. Amaal’s message of peace and love for his family signified that while he is stepping away for his mental well-being, his bond with Armaan remains as strong as ever.

Amaal’s open admission of his struggles with depression resonated with many of his followers, who expressed their support. His decision to distance himself from family ties, though difficult, was seen as a necessary step towards healing. The composer, known for his music in films such as Jai Ho, Khoobsurat, Roy, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has always been open about his personal life, and this latest post further sheds light on the mental and emotional toll he has been grappling with.

As he continues to navigate his personal challenges, Amaal has requested that the media allow him and his family the space to heal, emphasizing that his focus remains on maintaining peace and love in his life.