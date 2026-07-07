Alpha makers drop first song 'Masscare', Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh celebrate female power | Watch

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated track Masscare from Yash Raj Films' spy thriller Alpha is officially out after actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh teased it at the end of June. Composed by Rohansh and Abeer, the song features Shilpa Rao as the lead vocalist. Soon after its release, the track struck a chord with audiences.

The music video celebrates the film's female leads, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, as they dance, fight and enjoy themselves while portraying fearless women who are ready to take on any challenge that comes their way.

The official music video is out now

The video opens with a dynamic close-up of Alia Bhatt before shifting to Sharvari Wagh, building up to an exchange that promises audiences these heroines are here to rule. The clip ends with the two walking towards the camera, leaving a burning room behind as they channel their inner alpha spirit.

Watch the song here:

Fans react to Masscare

The song has already found a place in fans' hearts, with many saying they have been listening to it on repeat. "This duo is setting the screen on fire! Can't stop watching this masterpiece," one fan wrote on Instagram. Another commented, "No one like Alia, especially for this role."

Shilpa Rao on lending her voice to Masscare

Playback singer Shilpa Rao has lent her voice to the now-viral track Masscare. Speaking about the song, she said it was much more than just another playback number for her. "It embodies the spirit of a woman who is fearless, unapologetic and completely owns her power. While recording the lyrics, I truly felt every word," she shared.

Rao described the experience as extremely special and said she was proud to lend her voice to such a powerful message. She also called the track an anthem for every alpha girl.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh teased the song earlier

Before the song's official release on Monday, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh had shared glimpses of Masscare during an Instagram Live session on June 28.

In the video, Sharvari was seen driving while Alia interacted with fans from the passenger seat. Their live session generated excitement among viewers, with many urging Yash Raj Films to release the song soon.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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