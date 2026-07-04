Alpha leads July 3 box office as Baby Do Die Do stays steady and Welcome to the Jungle performs well

New Delhi:

Alpha and Baby Do Die Do were released in theaters on Friday. Alia Bhatt's film got off to a good start on its opening day, whereas Huma Qureshi's film proved to be quite disappointing. Welcome to the Jungle also made its presence felt at the box office.

Let's take a look at the collections for all these films on Friday.

Alpha

The film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, was released in theaters on July 3rd. Directed by Shiv Rawail, this action-thriller has performed well at the box office, collecting Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day. Although the film did not reach double-digit earnings, its collection is still considered good. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh play the roles of spies in the movie.

Baby Do Die Do

Baby Do Die Do, a dark comedy and action-thriller starring Huma Qureshi, was released on Friday. The film earned Rs 40 lakh at the box office on its first day. According to media reports, the film has a budget of Rs 25 crore; given this, its opening day collection is quite low.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle earned Rs 4.50 crore at the box office on its eighth day. Even after eight days, the film has not crossed the Rs 100 crore mark; it has collected a total of Rs 97.65 crore so far. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi.

Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, earned just Rs 75 lakh on its 15th day. On its second Thursday, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore. The total collection of this Homi Adajania-directed film currently stands at Rs 90.15 crore. Even after two weeks, the film remains far from reaching the Rs 100 crore mark.

Maa Inti Bangaram

The Samantha-starrer South Indian film Maa Inti Bangaram earned Rs 75 lakh on its 15th day of release. The film's total collection has reached Rs 54.70 crore so far. It is directed by BV Nandini Reddy. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has performed impressive action sequences in the film.

Also Read: How much did Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha earn at the box office on Day 1?