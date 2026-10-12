Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj share new picture, hint at updates on AA23

Telugu actor Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj have sparked fresh excitement around their upcoming film, tentatively titled AA23. The director recently shared a picture with the actor on social media, hinting that more updates about the project are on the way. The post comes as the film’s 23Theme OST crosses one million reels on Instagram.

Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for his next film Raaka, has kept fans waiting for more details about his collaboration with Lokesh. The new picture offers a glimpse of the two working together, though neither has revealed what the upcoming announcement will be.

Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at AA23 updates

In the picture shared by Lokesh, he and Allu Arjun are seen sitting together on a balcony, apparently discussing something related to the project. Allu is seen wearing glasses and a printed shirt, while Lokesh appears to be explaining a point during their conversation.

Sharing the photo, Lokesh wrote, "Interesting updates coming soon @alluarjunonline @mythriofficial @anirudhofficial". The post has fuelled speculation among fans, who are eager to learn more about the film. The project brings together Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and production house Mythri Movie Makers.

23Theme crosses one million Instagram reels

The tease comes after the OST for AA23, known as the #23Theme, crossed one million Instagram reels, a milestone celebrated by the team. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has gained traction on social media, with fans using it in reels and posts.

Lokesh had earlier shared a picture with the caption, "Add it up, that’s us!", referring to a lyric associated with the theme. Mythri Movie Makers has also confirmed that shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Allu Arjun's next projects

AA23 is among the projects generating interest around Allu Arjun’s upcoming slate. The actor's Raaka has already drawn attention following the release of its first look, while his collaboration with Lokesh is another major project fans are watching closely.

Lokesh, known for films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, will direct AA23, which is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as composer. Further details about the film, including its cast and storyline, are yet to be announced.

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