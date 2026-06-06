Alleged Janhvi Kapoor leaked chats trigger fresh buzz around Peddi; know the full story

New Delhi:

Screenshots of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's chats are going viral on social media. It is alleged that in these chats, Janhvi expressed concern regarding overly zoomed shots in Peddi. These chats were shared by some of Janhvi's fan clubs; in them, the actress is seen telling someone that she had objected to certain scenes multiple times during the shoot.

The viral screenshots are said to be from October 30, 2025. In them, Janhvi Kapoor is seen discussing certain scenes. She also mentioned that Ram Charan supported her when she refused to do certain scenes in the film.

This is how it happens in the South industry: Janhvi Kapoor

In another chat, Janhvi made a significant comment about the industry, writing, "This is how it happens in the South industry." The fan club also brought up the trolling Kiara Advani faced regarding Game Changer. Responding to this, Janhvi said, "It was even worse in this case, but Ram Sir flatly refused."

When a fan asked why this repeatedly happens to actresses working with the same hero, Janhvi reiterated that such things are common in the South industry.

The most shocking revelation in these chats concerned the issue of 'consent'. Expressing her distress, Janhvi wrote at one point, "You have no idea what I am going through. I am trying to reason with them."

Camera focuses on cleavage despite the 'close-up' cue: Janhvi Kapoor

She also mentioned that some actresses have their parents visit the set, citing Sreeleela as an example. Janhvi remarked that if her father, Boney Kapoor, were to visit the set, the situation could escalate further.

Janhvi also noted that the camera is sometimes focused elsewhere even when a 'close-up' is called for; one simply cannot trust the process. By the end of the conversation, Janhvi appeared quite distressed.

Have a look at the Instagram post here:

Peddi director apologies to viewers

Questions regarding Janhvi's character had been raised ever since the film's release. Following public objections to certain scenes, director Buchi Babu Sana has now apologised and announced plans to modify Janhvi's scenes.

It is significant to note that these chats have been shared by Janhvi Kapoor's fanpage on Instagram. The user has claimed it to be of Janhvi Kapoor but India TV does not provide any official confirmation regarding the authenticity of these chats, nor does it claim that they are genuine.

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