Alka Yagnik reflects on health journey after Padma Award ceremony: 'Slowly finding my way back...'

New Delhi:

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan at the Padma Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. This marked one of her rare public appearances since she talked about her health journey after the diagnosis of a rare hearing disorder.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Agar Tum Saath Ho singer Alka Yagnik addressed concerns about her health, revealing that she has been keeping away from public appearances as she is now "slowly finding my way back."

Alka Yagnik reflects on her health journey after Padma Bhushan honour

Addressing the concerns, the singer wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

She further added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges." Take a look below:

Reflecting on her health struggles and the honour, she expressed gratitude and wrote, "This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

The note also added, "I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect."

Concluding her note, Alka Yagnik wrote, "Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you Love, Alka (sic)."

Celebrities such as Veer Pahariya, Ila Arun, and Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to Alka Yagnik's post. Ila Arun commented, "So proud of you Your partner Ila Arun", while Veer Pahariya and Bhumi Pednekar responded with emojis expressing their support.

(Image Source : ALKA YAGNIK'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Alka Yagnik's Instagram post.

Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss

For the unversed, in 2024, Alka Yagnik revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. In her Instagram post, the singer wrote, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action."

She also added, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…"

In her music career, Alka Yagnik has delivered several hit songs like Choli Ke Peeche, Dil Ne Yeh Kahan Hai Dil Se, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Dil Laga Liya, Pardesi Pardesi, Ek Do Teen, Aye Mere Humsafar and others.

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