Alia Bhatt stuns in all-white ensemble at her friend's wedding in Spain after Cannes debut

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently made her debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, is currently in Spain, where she attended the wedding of her childhood friend Tanya Saha Gupta. Several photos and videos of her enjoying and dancing at the wedding festivities went viral on the internet, where Alia can be seen having fun with her friends as a bridesmaid.

In the now-viral photo, the Jigra actress can be seen in an all-white outfit. She opted for a white embellished bralette along with a matching blazer and cream skirt. Alia completed her look with a necklace and a pair of black sunglasses. Not only this, another video of Alia Bhatt dancing at one of the wedding celebrations with the wedding couple and other bridesmaids is also doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look at the viral photos and videos:

Before this, a video of the wedding also went viral, in which Alia wore a multi-colored lehenga and paired it with a mustard yellow blouse. She completed her look with a purple bandana and sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where she graced the red carpet with several outfits. For the unversed, she wore an ivory-nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown on her debut. Later, she wore for blue Giorgio Armani Prive gown and at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, she wore a saree-inspired gown designed by Gucci.

Talking about the work front, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' alongside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Vedang Raina in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pivotal roles.

