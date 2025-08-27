Alia Bhatt spotted with parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan hours after addressing privacy concerns | Watch On Tuesday night, Alia Bhatt was spotted stepping out with her family for the screening of 'Songs of Paradise' hours after she called out netizens and paparazzi pages for privacy invasion. Several videos of her from the night surfaced online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was seen stepping out with her family in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Jigra actress was spotted with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, just hours after she spoke out against netizens and paparazzi invading her privacy.

Alia Bhatt attended the screening of the upcoming film 'Songs of Paradise', which features Soni Razdan alongside Saba Azad. Amazon Prime Video's movie is slated to hit the digital screens on August 29, 2025. Several videos of her family outing went viral online.

Talking about her look, the Raazi actress, who is known for her fashion sense, opted for a white tank top and paired it with high-waist blue jeans. She completed her look by adding a grey-coloured pinstriped blazer.

For the unversed, the actress called out people for sharing videos and pictures of her under-construction home, 'Krishna Raj' in Mumbai. She shared a long note on Instagram that reads, " 'I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online."

The post further reads, "A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

Alia Bhatt's work front

The 32-year-old actress Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Jigra' and has several projects in the pipeline. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in SLB's film 'Love & War' opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. She is also a part of 'Alpha'.

