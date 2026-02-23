Alia Bhatt dazzles in a silver shimmery gown at BAFTA 2026; mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor says…

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town for two reasons – firstly, for how she seamlessly blended Hindi and English to announce Best Film Not In English Language category. Secondly, for how gorgeous she looked in a silver shimmery gown at the BAFTA 2026. While the internet can't have enough of Alia's look, her family, including her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, reacted to the actress's BAFTA avatar.

Alia wore a shimmery, backless Gucci gown for the awards night. She amplified her look with a white fur stole. Her look was inspired by legendary Hollywood fashion icon Marilyn Monroe. Take a look:

Among the internet praising Alia Bhatt's appearance from BAFTA, Neetu Kapoor, her mother-in-law, commented with a red heart and a fire emoji. Her mother, Soni Razdan, wrote, "Just spectacular."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT)Alia Bhatt

In an interview with British Vogue, Alia spoke about her look and said, “I’m very excited about the look. Because I’m a presenter I wanted to bring the glam, but also keep it really elegant.” For the unversed, this was Alia’s first outing at the BAFTAs.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt greeted the audience in Hindi with a 'namaskar' while presenting the Best Film Not In English Language award on the stage. She then said, “Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai.” (Next award is for a film that is not in English). She cheekily followed it up with, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,” before moving to English to introduce the nominees.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2024 film, Jigra. Next in line, she has Alpha, backed by YRF, co-starring Sharvari and Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Also read: BAFTA 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another leads big, Sinners and Frankenstein close behind