Alia Bhatt shows gratitude towards armed forces and protectors of the nation in latest post Alia Bhatt shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. She expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and praised the mothers who raised these soldiers.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared an emotional note on her Instagram handle amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Jigra actor shared a long note and expressed her gratitude to the mothers of the heroes (soldiers) for raising them and maintaining that pride.

She started her note with, "The last few nights have felt...different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table."

Check the post below:

Alia further added, "We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger. While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality...it does something to you."

The 32-year-old actress praises the courage of mothers who raised these soldiers and wrote, "Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't sleep either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but og uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant."

Alia concluded her note by saying, "We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind," along with a tricolour Indian national flag emoji.

For the unversed, the Gully Boy actress was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is set to be released on March 20, 2026.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Indian soldiers with father's poem for Operation Sindoor | See Post