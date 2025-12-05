Alia Bhatt shares grih pravesh photos with Ranbir Kapoor, posts unseen pics from Raha's birthday party Alia Bhatt shared her griha pravesh photos along with unseen moments from her daughter Raha's birthday party on her Instagram handle.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt treated her fans by sharing new photos from her grih pravesh ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor, along with unseen pictures from their daughter Raha's birthday celebrations. The carousel post consists of 15 slides.

The first photo in her November dump shows Raha wrapping her arms around Alia, with both looking adorable in pink outfits. The post also has several pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grih pravesh ceremony.

Alia Bhatt shares grih pravesh pictures with Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to the Instagram account on Friday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared the grih pravesh photos along with other family moments and wrote, "november 2025… you were a month & a half (sic)."

Social media users were quick to react to the post and filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Suchh a beautiful hairstyle. Alia with her minii version (sic)." Another added, "we love these random, unexpected photo dumps from you (sic)." It has garnered over 1 million likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

Celebs react to Alia Bhatt's Instagram post

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Athiya Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others have reacted to the post with a like. Shobhita Dhulipala also commented with a red heart emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT)Screengrab taken from Alia Bhatt's Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She has several projects in the pipeline, which include Shiv Rawail's action thriller Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last featured in Netflix's documentary Dining with the Kapoors, will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

