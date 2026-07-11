Alia Bhatt sets the dance floor ablaze with 'Maahi Ve' at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pre-wedding bash | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is set to get married to her boyfriend Sharan Sharma and the preparations for her wedding have also commenced. At an event that took place recently in Mumbai, the couple hosted a sangeet where several of their friends were invited. Among those who attended the party was Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. A video which went viral on social media revealed how Alia Bhatt had been dancing to the song Maahi Ve by Shah Rukh Khan from his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Alia was also joined by Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan and her husband Aditya Seal as they all grooved to some of the iconic tracks. Vaani Kapoor can also be spotted in the video, shaking a leg along with the Alpha star.

Watch the video here:

About Akansha and Sharan's wedding

According to reports, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and film director Sharan Sharma will be tying the knot soon, marking another chapter in their life which is defined by their taste for simplicity as opposed to anything that looks showy. As per some reports, the couple is planning on registering their marriage and will not conduct any traditional phera ceremony.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opts to leave out the pheras

The couple who started dating since 2022 has kept a relatively low profile, even though they are known to each other as stars of the entertainment world. Akansha, in particular, used to mention her relationship sometimes but overall the two did not draw attention to themselves.

According to reports, it seems like the couple plans to have a modest event that would only be attended by their own families and close friends. Rather than hosting a long event with lots of guests, the couple seems to be focusing more on their intimate affair, followed by a reception where their loved ones would celebrate their special day with them.

On the work front

In terms of work life, Akansha last appeared in Gram Chikitsalay season 2 on Prime Video and Ikka on Netflix. As for Sharan, he last helmed the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

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