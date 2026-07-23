Alia Bhatt says last few days 'broke her heart' as she backs student protests in Delhi

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt has shared a note backing the student protest that is taking place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She expressed her sorrow and hope over the situation. For the past few days, hundreds of students have been protesting in Delhi against the paper leak issue.

Alia Bhatt backs student protests in Delhi

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt took to social media and penned a note amid the ongoing student protest. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them", she wrote.

The actress continued, "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."

What did Salman Khan post on student protest?

Late at night, on July 22, Salman Khan took to X and penned a note on the protests. An excerpt from his note read: "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub (sic)."

Why are students protesting in Delhi?

Students in Delhi have been staging protests over alleged question paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET UG. They are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that more than 152 paper leaks had taken place across the country over the past decade. He claimed that no meaningful action had been taken to fix accountability for the recurring incidents.

Responding to the allegations, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the alleged paper leak cases are being investigated. He also assured that the NEET UG paper leak issue would be taken up for discussion in Parliament.

Also read: Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Band-Aid on a fractured bone', says CJP on PM's announcement