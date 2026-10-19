Alia Bhatt's red saree and blue blouse at Durga Puja bring back memories of her RRR look

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's latest Durga Puja appearance has brought back memories of her traditional look in RRR. The actor arrived at Mumbai's North Bombay Durga Puja pandal on Monday, October 19, wearing a red saree with a contrasting blue blouse.

The combination of colours, along with the traditional drape, recalled the kind of ethnic look audiences saw her sport as Sita in SS Rajamouli's 2022 film. Alia kept her Navami outfit rooted in Bengali tradition, opting for the Aatpoure style of draping the saree.

Alia Bhatt's red saree and blue blouse at Durga Puja

Alia's saree featured a rich red base with a pink border. She paired it with a bright blue, short-sleeved blouse, letting the contrasting colours stand out without adding too many elements to the outfit.She completed the look with traditional gold jewellery, including earrings, a necklace and bangles. A neatly tied bun, a small bindi and understated makeup kept the focus on the saree and its drape.

The actor was also seen greeting friends at the pandal, including filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Why Alia's look recalls RRR

In RRR, Alia played Sita, and her character's traditional Indian outfits were an important part of her appearance in the film. Her latest choice of a red saree and blue blouse has drawn attention for its resemblance to that familiar screen image.

The look also fits naturally with the occasion. Alia wore the saree in the Aatpoure style, a traditional Bengali drape often associated with festive celebrations. The pink border and gold jewellery added to the classic styling.

Alia visits North Bombay pandal on Navami

Alia's visit came two days after her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, made a brief appearance at the Durga Puja celebrations. Kajol, one of the organisers of the festivities at the North Bombay pandal, was also seen at the event with her children, Nysa and Yug.

Alia spent time greeting friends and exchanging pleasantries at the pandal as celebrations continued on Navami.

On her work front

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was last seen in Alpha, the Yash Raj Films action thriller co-starring Sharvari, which was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently scheduled for release on January 21, 2027.

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