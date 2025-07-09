Alia Bhatt's former secretary arrested for embezzling Rs 76 lakhs from actress's production house Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Shetty was arrested in Bengaluru and later produced in court. She has been sent to police custody till July 10.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Police has arrested Alia Bhatt's former secretary, Vedika Shetty. It is alleged that Vedika Shetty embezzled 76 lakhs from Alia Bhatt's production house. This embezzlement was done on the basis of fake bills from May 2022 to August 2024. Vedika used to create fake bills, take Alia's signature on them and then transfer all the money to her friend's account. In this way, about 76 lakh rupees were embezzled in two years.

A case was registered at Juhu Police Station in January this year. Vedika was absconding for the last 5 months, but was arrested in Bengaluru and was produced in court. She has been sent to police custody till July 10. It is significant to note that the arrest happened nearly five months after Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, filed a complaint against Vedika for misappropriation of funds.

Since the FIR was filed a few months ago in response to Soni Razdan's complaint, the investigation has been ongoing. To ascertain the entire scope of the scam and whether any other people were involved, authorities are currently carefully examining the financial data.

On the work front, Alia is currently working on multiple projects. She was last seen in Vasant Bala's Jigra. The film also featured Vedang Raina. She has Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love and War. But before these films, she will be seen in YRF's Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh.

Also Read: Rs 5 crore legal warning sent to Nayanthara's Netflix documentary producers over Chandramukhi video