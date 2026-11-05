Alia Bhatt reviews Ramayana, shares adorable pics of little Raha hugging father Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Alia Bhatt has not only reviewed her husband's film, Ramayana Part 1, but has also dropped the cutest photos on the internet. In the pictures, their daughter Raha seems to be visiting Namit Malhotra's film sets. The film was released globally on November 5.

Alia Bhatt posts photo of Raha from Ramayana sets

Alia shared a set of two photos. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen dressed as Lord Rama from when he went into exile. He was accompanied by his daughter, Raha, on the sets of the film. In the first photo, little Raha got a peck on her cheek. In the second photo, she stood close to her father.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Ramayana review and movie rating

India TV rated Ramayana 4 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review can be read: "The biggest attraction of Ramayana is its technical scale. The production design, cinematography, visual effects and background score come together to create a world that transports viewers to another era. The grandeur of Ayodhya, the beauty of Mithila, the palaces of Lanka, the forests and the battle sequences add richness to the film's visual canvas. Each location has its own identity. Lanka represents gold, power and wealth, while Ayodhya reflects discipline, culture and peace."

It was further mentioned, "DNEG's visual effects are among the film's biggest strengths. The larger-than-life settings, divine weapons, battle sequences and mythological landscapes create an impact on the big screen. The scenes involving Ravana, particularly the confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu, stand out for their technical execution. There are moments when the CGI looks slightly artificial. However, the scale of the world created for the film manages to make up for these shortcomings to a considerable extent."

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 locks Diwali 2028 release, to showcase Lord Rama-Ravana's epic battle in Lanka