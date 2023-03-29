Alia Bhatt revealed Mahesh Bhatt met Soni Razdan because he had 'extramarital affair'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Mahesh Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt and was secretly dating Soni Razdan in 1986.

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and has proved her mettle over time and again with films like Dear Zindagi, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and a few to name. The actress is currently enjoying her married life after tying the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor and the couple are now proud parents to daughter Raha. Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt once spilled the beans about his extramarital affair and how he met her mother Soni Razdan. In an old interview, Alia said that she does not propagate infidelity but cannot deny the fact that her parents got married as a result of an affair and her father’s infidelity.

Alia Bhatt's take on Father Mahesh Bhatt's 'extramarital affair'

Back in 2019, during the promotions of Kalank, Alia said that her father met her mother Soni Razdan because they had an extramarital affair. She added that she doesn’t propagate infidelity and one should accept the fact that some things happen for a reason. She said,”I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of human, it’s not always that easy and it is something that’s prevalent.”

She added that, ‘one can’t say that (infidelity) doesn’t exist or it can’t exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don’t turn your head away.’ Mahesh Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt when he was secretly dating Soni Razdan in 1986. While some fans slammed Mahesh Bhatt for cheating on Kiran Bhatt, some applauded Alia Bhatt for her mature outlook towards a relationship.

Alia Bhatt upcoming movies

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to star again alongside Gully Boy Actor Ranveer Singh in ‘Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. The Karan Johar-directed movie will hit the theatres this July.

