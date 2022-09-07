Alia-Ranbir stopped by Bajrang Dal activist from entering Mahakal temple over beef-eating statement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GAYATRIGKHURANA Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for the actor's alleged remarks over beef-eating. Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises. Bajrang Dal workers raised 'Jai Shriram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

In the video, a Bajrang Dal activist said that are peacefully protesting against the actors with black flags but the police started cane-charging them “We are protesting against Ranbir Kapoor and will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food. He made derogatory statemetns against our gaumata. He had said eating beef is good.”

While Ayan Mukerji went to the temple for darshan, Ranbir and Alia weren't allowed to enter due to the statement made by the actor back in 2011. "Director Ayan Mukherjee took darshan of the deity," temple priest Ashish Pujari said. ALSO READ: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in molestation case, to remain in jail for controversial tweets

The police official said they have taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

Ranbir Kapoor's beef-eating remark

The protest erupted after an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor came into light where he said that he loves to eat beef. During the promotions of Rockstar, in 2011, he had said, "My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan." (ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan also wanted to make Aishwarya Rai starrer but with THIS actor)

Alia Bhatt's post before leaving for Ujjain

Before leaving for Ujjain, the actress took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans about the same. She said, "Hello, we are back once again with some more information. Firstly, we are on our way to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain." Ayan then chimed in and added, "Which I am very excited about on the eve of our release. I am very happy we found the time to go."

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News