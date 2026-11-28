Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. On Saturday, November 28, the actress took to social media to share adorable pictures with Shaheen, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond. One of the pictures shows Alia planting a kiss on her sister's cheek.

Alia Bhatt plants a kiss on Shaheen's cheek in adorable birthday post

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Alia shared a carousel of unseen pictures with Shaheen. One picture shows Alia kissing Shaheen on the cheek, while another features the sisters posing for a selfie. For the caption, Alia wrote, "you are love and love is you!happy birthday my person @shaheenb (sic)." The post quickly caught attention, with fans getting another glimpse of the sisters' bond. Take a look:

Soni Razdan also shares a heartfelt birthday wish

Alia and Shaheen's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, also marked the occasion with a special birthday post. She shared a series of pictures, including throwback photographs from her daughters' childhood, along with a heartfelt note for Shaheen.

In her note, Soni described her daughter as lovely, kind and smart. She also appreciated Shaheen for being a constant source of support in her life, calling her "a rock in a sandy, slippery, scary world".

The actress also added a touch of humour to her birthday wish, joking about Shaheen being difficult to contact and convince, as well as her reluctance to pose for photographs. She concluded the note with a warm birthday greeting.

The caption read, "Yup. It’s true. You’re growing more beautiful by the day. But that’s not why I love you. I love you because you’re lovely. Kind. Smart. Love animals. Find solutions to all my difficult problems. Are a rock in a sandy, slippery, scary world. I love you even when you’re impossible. When you’re impossible to contact. Impossible to convince when I know I’m right. (I'm always right but that’s another story.) And definitely impossible to get a picture with. Hence you will have to contend with some strange pictures of both of us, which always have other people in them, or the sweet baby pic at the end. C’est la vie I’m afraid. Oh and I almost forgot. HAPPY BIRTHDAY (sic)."

More about Alia and Shaheen Bhatt

For the unversed, Shaheen Bhatt is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt is her younger sister.

Apart from their personal bond, the sisters also share a professional association. They run the production house Eternal Sunshine Productions together. The banner recently backed the film Don't Be Shy, which premiered on Prime Video on September 25, 2026.

Shaheen is also an author and has written the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, published in 2018, in which she opened up about her experience with clinical depression.

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