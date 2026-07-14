Alia Bhatt officially joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui 's Tumbbad 2 after Alpha setback

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has officially joined the upcoming Sohum Shah directorial Tumbbad 2 after rumours mills broke the news. This is her next after the box-office underperformer Alpha. While there have been multiple developments since then, the latest in line includes the confirmation of Alia Bhatt's involvement in the project.

However, while Alia Bhatt has been confirmed for Tumbbad 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had already been confirmed to star in the film previously. Tumbbad 2 is being touted as the long-awaited sequel of the 2018 cult hit which was directed by Sohum Shah himself.

Sohum Shah makes the announcement

Several reports had claimed that Alia Bhatt would make a cameo appearance in the next instalment of the horror-fantasy franchise, Tumbbad 2. Although her role reportedly involved only a 15 to 20-day shooting schedule, it was said to be crucial to the film's storyline.

Those reports have now been confirmed. On July 14, 2026, Sohum Shah officially announced Alia's casting. Sharing the news on social media, he wrote, 'A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt. #PralayAayega. See you at the movies. 03.12.2027.'

See the post here:

Sohum Shah's Tumbbad claimed its glory after six years

Released in 2018, Tumbbad received widespread critical acclaim but managed only Rs 13.50 crore net (Rs 16 crore gross) during its original theatrical run, according to Sacnilk. However, after spending several years on streaming platforms, the film gradually built a loyal fan base and attained cult status. When Tumbbad returned to cinemas in September 2024, it received an overwhelming response from audiences.

The re-release collected around Rs 30.50 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross crossed Rs 52 crore. The remarkable second innings made Tumbbad one of India's most successful re-releases and paved the way for Tumbbad 2.

Rahi Anil Barve parts ways with the Tumbbad franchise

Ahead of Tumbbad 2, director Rahi Anil Barve confirmed that he would not be directing the sequel, marking the end of his creative association with the franchise. He clarified that the decision was amicable and that there were no differences between him, Sohum Shah and the film's makers. While expressing gratitude for his journey with Tumbbad, Barve wished the team the very best for the sequel. Sohum Shah also acknowledged and thanked the filmmaker for his contribution to the cult classic.

About Alpha's setback

Despite high expectations as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha failed to meet box office expectations. According to Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer action thriller has collected Rs 51.35 crore net and Rs 61.21 crore gross in India, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 85.51 crore after nine days. Although the film opened well over its first weekend, it witnessed a sharp decline during the weekdays, making it the weakest-performing film in the YRF Spy Universe so far.

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