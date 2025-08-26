Alia Bhatt lashes out at netizens and paparazzi pages for sharing photos of her newly built home Krishna Raj Alia Bhatt shared a post on Instagram, where the actress made a 'humble but firm request' for netizens and paparazzi pages to request her privacy.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's newly built home, Krishna Raj bungalow, has been under construction for months now. Recently, a photo of the home went viral on social media. Now, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to the viral photos.

She shared a post on Instagram, where the actress made a 'humble but firm request' for netizens, people and paparazzi pages to take down the post.

What did Alia Bhatt write?

Alia shared a stern post on Tuesday. 'I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online.

A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalised,' read the first part of her post.

Alia Bhatt's stern request

The actress further wrote, 'Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you'

See the post here:

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are redoing their Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's house, situated at the Nargis Dutt road in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The vintage home is now almost built in a 6-story building and reportedly, the actors are planning to move to their new residence on the occasion of Diwali 2026.

