Alia Bhatt is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for 12th time; deets inside

Alia Bhatt started her Bollywood career in Karan Johar's Student of the Year along with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Over the years, Bhatt has collaborated with Johar for 11 films. The actor, who is currently promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, is all set to come together with the filmmaker for the 12th time, Pinkvilla reported.

According to the report, Alia Bhatt will star in Vasan Bala's next action-thriller which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The report further revealed that the untitled film is said to be a prison break story and is currently in the pre-production stage. The film is expected to go on floors in September this year. Talking about Bhatt's role in the film, the report said she will play one of the most challenging roles of her career and is looking forward to going on this new adventure.

Vasan Bala is all set with a crackling jailbreak story and the film is going to be an interesting film, the report added.

In 1999, Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child actor in Sangharsh. Cut to 2012, Karan Johar launched her in Bollywood along with two other newcomers Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Bhatt went on to collaborate with Johar for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and others. The duo then collaborated on their 11th film together, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to hit the silver screen on July 28. The film marks the second collaboration of Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and also marks Johar's return as a director after seven years.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also see Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in important roles. Alia Bhatt is also making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

