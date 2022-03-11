Box Office: Radhe Shyam prepares for tough test in Hindi belt, Gangubai Kathiawadi eyes Rs 200 cr worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS It's Radhe Shyam vs Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office now

After the surprising Rs 100 crore plus collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi version, it has been proved that in the post-pandemic world the cinema business is ripe for the taking. With good content, the barriers of language are fast blurring. Now, Prabhas, the star of Baahubali and Saaho, is aiming to rule the box office with his pan-India release Radhe Shyam. After several delays during the pandemic, it has finally released in cinema halls on March 11. Since Prabhas is a megastar down South, the movie is expected to do great in the region. But what about the Hindi belts which reacted very well to his last two releases?

As per Box Office India, the collections of Radhe Shyam in the Northern markets will depend stongly on the word of mouth. It is carrying the image of a dubbed film and only good content can help it shed that load off its back and reel in the viewers.

BOI stated that Saaho (2019) opened very strong at Rs 25 crore in North, but still, Radhe Shyam will have to prove its mettle. The movie has great visuals and is packaged well with songs. It looks like a film truly made for the pan-India audience and should not be restricted to the South markets. However, the word of mouth has to be good as was the case with Pushpa. The BOI report pits The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, as a good opponent to Radhe Shyam. It will be no surprise if The Kashmir Files manages higher collections than Radhe Shyam in multiplexes of Mumbai and Delhi NCR, said the report.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is doing very well internationally, as per BOI. It has managed to do USD 5 million-plus (roughly Rs 40 crore) collections in USA, Canada, UK and Middle East combined, which is a great business during the pandemic.

As per the report, Gangubai Kathiawadi may warp up its international run at USD 7 million (roughly Rs 54 crore) after three weeks. Add to it the domestic collections and the film may enter the Rs 200 crore club for worldwide collections. However, in India, Radhe Shyam may pose a challenge for it.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to stay strong in the face of competition from last week's release, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, and will now have to brave the 'Prabhas storm' at the domestic box office.