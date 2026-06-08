Alia Bhatt, Raha attends Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara's birthday bash, fans rejoice over Varia reunion | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt along with her daughter Raha were seen recently at the birthday party celebration of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's daughter, Lara. In the viral video taken from the birthday bash, one can see Alia enjoying the party time with her daughter who seems to be having fun playing with other kids.

Varia runion

Lara, the daughter of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, celebrated her second birthday on June 3. Many close friends and family members attended the celebration for her birthday. As shown in a recent viral clip, the toddler is seen having fun in the play area, where Alia gestures towards her and holds her hand. While the actress chose a casual look in black top and jeans, Raha was dressed adorably in a pink and white checkered frock and blue bow.

Watch the video here:

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have worked in four films

The chemistry between Alia and Varun goes way back to when they first started their careers in films. Both stars made their debut in Bollywood films with each other in the Student of the Year movie (2012), directed by Karan Johar. Over the years, they feature together in other popular movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Kalank in 2019. Their good chemistry and humor helped them become one of the most favorite couples in Bollywood.

It is significant to note that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. On the other hand, in June 2024, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to their daughter Lara.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 2024's Jigra that did not see box office success. But the actress will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha. The movie also features Bobby Deol and Sharvari.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is running in theatres currently. The movie has had a fine start and now it remains to see how long will it take to recover the production cost. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Also Read: Why was Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh's Takht shelved? Actor Mahir Pandhi finally reveals the reason