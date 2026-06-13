Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's shoutout to Jemimah Rodrigues wins hearts; cricketer reacts to Alpha stars' support

New Delhi:

With Team India preparing for another shot at ICC glory, actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari took a moment to celebrate two of the side's biggest match-winners, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. The actresses took a moment to cheer on the two cricketers, praising not only their performances on the field but also the impact they have had on young girls who look up to them.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari praise Jemimah Rodrigues

Alia Bhatt praised the excellent batting performance of Jemimah Rodrigues in the match against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. According to her, it was a game-winning innings which would be remembered by the fans for years to come. She further added that such performances motivate millions of girls worldwide to dream big and inspired Jemimah to remain herself forever.

Similarly, Sharvari was also very excited about her performance in the match. However, what she admired the most about Jemimah Rodrigues was her sportsman spirit throughout the match. She said that Jemimah always remained concerned about winning the match for India rather than creating her own records.

Jemimah Rodrigues on the power of women supporting women

Reacting to the messages, Jemimah said the praise meant a lot because it came from women who have carved their own paths in highly competitive industries. She said it is always encouraging to see women lifting each other up and added that Alia and Sharvari's journeys have inspired her as well.

Shafali Verma gets a special shoutout

Alia also reflected on Shafali Verma's journey from being a fearless teenager making headlines to becoming one of the biggest names in Indian women's cricket. She said Shafali's success has shown young girls what is possible when talent meets determination and hard work.

Sharvari, meanwhile, applauded Shafali for delivering when it mattered the most and recalled her performance during India's triumphant World Cup campaign. She described it as one of the most inspiring displays she had seen and wished the cricketer continued success in the future.

Sharvari praised Shafali for stepping up when it mattered most, particularly during India's successful World Cup campaign. She described the batter's performance in the final as one of the most inspiring displays she had witnessed and wished her success for the challenges ahead.

'I will always remember this': Shafali

An emotional Shafali thanked both actors for their kind words, revealing that Alia Bhatt is among her favourite actresses. The cricketer said she would always cherish the message and expressed her gratitude for the support and encouragement.

As excitement builds around the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, India's stars will be hoping to carry that momentum onto the field when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14.

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