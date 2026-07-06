Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to romance each other on screen in untitled situational comedy set in Delhi

New Delhi:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to share the screen as a romantic pair for the first time. The actors, who have previously appeared together in the Fukrey franchise, however, not as a couple, will headline an untitled situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to make their first on-screen appearance

While Ali and Richa have worked together before, this marks their first film as the lead on-screen couple. According to the makers, the story is a character-driven situational comedy that captures the colour, chaos and charm of Delhi.

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal said, "I've always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It's also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I'm really looking forward to what we'll create together. Shashie sirs work is truly something i have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project."

Richa Chadha echoed the excitement and said, "What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It's funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I'm genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days which was in Jamuna Paar in Delhi and I am very excited to share screen with Ali, hes a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity, previously we worked on Fukrey which was more of an adversarial role".

When will Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's film release?

Director Shashie Vermaa described the film as a story centred on relationships and everyday life. He said, "This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of the society and the chaos that a small moment can bring in someone's life that can turn it all topsy turvy. Delhi itself is almost a character in the film. Having performers like Ali, Richa and Kumud brings incredible depth, spontaneity and heart to the world we've created, and I can't wait to begin filming." He has previously acted in films like Bala, Gunjan Saxena and Kathal, and will direct the project. He has also written and directed titles such as AK47 and Murga Trophy. The upcoming film promises a mix of humour, emotions and slice-of-life storytelling, along with a layer of social commentary.

Mukesh Giri of Giriraj Productions also spoke about the project. He said, "From the very beginning, this story stood out because of its honesty, humour and universal appeal. Bringing together Ali and Richa in a pairing audiences haven't seen before, alongside an actor of Kumud Mishra's calibre and under the direction of Shashie Vermaa, makes this an incredibly exciting project for all of us. We look forward to taking this film to audiences in 2027."

The film is backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions. Set in Delhi, it also stars Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. The project is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026 and is eyeing a theatrical release in April 2027.

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