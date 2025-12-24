Akshaye Khanna steps away from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar success: Report Akshaye Khanna has reportedly opted out of the Drishyam 3 due to monetary and creative disagreements with the makers. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of his recent film, Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Karachi gangster Rehman Dakait caught everyone's attention and sparked widespread online conversation. However, news has emerged online about him stepping away from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3.

According to a report by the X (formerly Twitter) page Bollywood Machine, Akshaye Khanna has opted out of the project due to monetary and creative disagreements with the makers. Read on for more details.

Akshaye Khanna steps away from Drishyam 3: Report

Akshaye Khanna has reportedly backed out of Drishyam 3. Apart from the disagreement over remuneration, the report also mentions that Akshaye Khanna had also requested major changes to his on-screen look for Drishyam 3. These creative differences with the makers reportedly played a role in his decision to step away from the project.

It must be noted that, neither Akshaye nor the film's team has made an official statement about his exit so far. For the unversed, Akshaye played the role of IGP Tarun Ahlawat in the hit crime mystery thriller, Drishyam 2.

Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna portrayed the role of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, and his performance in the film has received praise from fans. The spy thriller has been dominating the box office with impressive numbers. The movie is inching towards the Rs 600 crore mark, having earned Rs 589.50 crore in India and Rs 876.5 crore worldwide so far.

About Drishyam 3

The makers of hit crime mystery franchise, Drishyam, recently announced the film's promo along with the release date. The promo features glimpses of a troubled Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, trying to save his family with the knowledge gained from watching films.

