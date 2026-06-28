Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle crosses Rs 30 cr; Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram hold steady on Saturday

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which released on June 26, continued its strong run at the box office, crossing the Rs 30 crore mark within two days of its release. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram maintained steady collections on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Currently, several films are running in theatres, giving viewers a variety of options to choose from. From regional to Hollywood and Bollywood releases, films like Carry On Jatta 4, Supergirl, Toy Story 5, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and others are drawing audiences to cinemas.

Welcome To The Jungle crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Ahmed Khan's directorial Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and an ensemble cast, opened strongly at the box office, registering a double-digit opening on its first day. The film collected Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews held a day before its worldwide release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise earned Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1 across 10,892 shows. It witnessed further growth on Day 2, collecting an estimated Rs 20 crore across 10,396 shows in India.

With this, the film's total domestic collection has reached Rs 39 crore. Whereas, Welcome to the Jungle has grossed Rs 57.50 crore worldwide so far.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 9

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 maintained its momentum on its ninth day at the box office. The film witnessed growth on its second Saturday compared to Friday's collections. After earning Rs 4.80 crore on Day 8, it collected an estimated Rs 5.10 crore on Day 9, taking its total India box office collection to Rs 78.75 crore.

In terms of worldwide collection, Cocktail 2 has grossed Rs 120.72 crore at the global box office, including Rs 26.75 crore from overseas markets.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn on Day 9?

On its ninth day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 4.90 crore from 2,211 shows across India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu action drama has now earned Rs 42.95 crore at the domestic box office. The film had a slow start at the box office upon its release; however, it witnessed growth on its first Sunday, registering its highest collection of Rs 9.40 crore. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film was created by The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru.

Also Read: Carry on Jatta 4 hits big screens, here's how much Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's film earned on Day 1