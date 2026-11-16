Akshay Kumar's Samuk release date out; teams up with Bengali actor Rukmini Maitr in new sci-fi survival film

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a different kind of big-screen outing with his new film, Samuk. The makers have confirmed that the sci-fi action-survival thriller will arrive in theatres on May 28, 2027. The release date was announced through a motion poster on Monday afternoon, following a series of cryptic social media posts by the actor, cast members and director Kanishk Varma.

Samuk motion poster hints at a mysterious world

The announcement of Samuk was preceded by a mysterious message at 11:07 am, which promised a reveal at 2:07 pm. The motion poster has now offered the first glimpse into the film's unusual world. It features a dense jungle, a mysterious hand and an eerie creature, building intrigue around the story without revealing much about its plot. Take a look:

Unlike conventional action film promotions, the makers have chosen to keep the details under wraps. The motion poster relies on its visuals to create suspense. A stark white background and the menacing creature give the film a distinct visual identity, while the jungle setting hints at the survival element.

The makers have also highlighted that Samuk will use no VFX, with the film promising a 100 per cent real approach. The emphasis on practical visuals and creature design appears to be a key part of the film's presentation.

With science fiction, action and survival at its centre, Samuk is being positioned as a large-scale theatrical project. The makers are yet to reveal the central premise or the challenges faced by its characters.

Akshay Kumar reunites with Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 13 years

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Samuk marks Akshay Kumar and Vipul's reunion after 13 years. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma.

Apart from Akshay, the ensemble cast includes Rukmini Maitr, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu and Swanand Kirkire. The makers have not yet revealed details about their respective characters.

With its theatrical release date now confirmed, the film has given audiences a first glimpse of what to expect. More details about the story and characters are awaited.

Samuk will be released in cinemas on May 28, 2027.

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