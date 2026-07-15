'Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi': Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's first looks from Priyadarshan's Haiwaan out

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is set to hit theatres on September 11, 2026. After teasing fans with a cryptic post on Tuesday, the makers have finally unveiled new character posters of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

The new posters offer a first glimpse of their intense avatars from the much-awaited film Haiwaan. The film is backed by KVN Productions, the banner behind Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's first looks from Priyadarshan's Haiwaan out

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar shared new posters from Haiwaan and wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September! (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users quickly reacted to the post, expressing their excitement for the film. One user wrote, "Let's gooooooo! One of the most awaited movies for me," while another commented, "Can't wait for the negative role." Another Instagram user added, "This is the Akshay Kumar we wanted."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan gets release date; here’s when it hits theatres