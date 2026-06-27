Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan gets release date; here’s when it hits theatres

New Delhi:

Priyadarshan's highly anticipated film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has locked its release date. The action thriller film is slated to hit screens on September 11, 2026.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan marks the first on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after the 2008 film Tashan.

When is Haiwaan releasing?

The action thriller, Haiwaan, will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026. Sharing the release date announcement, KVN Productions on Instagram wrote, "One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars (sic)." Take a look below:

The action thriller Haiwaan went on floors on August 23, 2025. Announcing the start of production, director Priyadarshan shared a photo of the film's clapboard with "Pooja" written on it, along with a picture featuring himself, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Box office clash

Haiwaan will enter theatres amid strong competition at the box office. Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth, is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026, and will already be running in cinemas. Adding to the crowded release calendar, Mirzapur: The Movie, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal, is also set to arrive in theatres a week ahead of Haiwaan.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, which featured a star-studded ensemble cast. The film opened to a strong response at the box office, earning over Rs 15 crore in India on its first day. Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar also starred in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Pulkit's directorial Kartavya alongside Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra, and Rasika Dugal in key roles. The film is available to stream on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla OTT release date out: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy