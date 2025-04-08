Akshay Kumar’s worst film: Bold scenes to B-grade story, know everything about Khiladi Kumar's 1992 film Akshay Kumar has worked in a variety of films and has seen many ups and downs. But one of his films drew the most criticism. Read further to know why.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has worked in many films and has tasted every favour of the entertainment industry from strings of hits to row of flops. The action actor made his film debut in 1991 with 'Saugandh' and gave several flops and then consecutive hits. He first gained recognition from his action film 'Khiladi' and was given the name 'Khiladi Kumar'.

Born as Hariom Bhatia, this actor was born in a Punjabi family in Old Delhi. Not only acting, but Kumar is also adept at action, martial arts and cooking. From action-thrillers, romantic dramas, slapstick comedies to crime thrillers, Akshay Kumar has played a variety of characters. In addition to his successful comedic roles in Hera Pheri (2000), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Singh Is King (2008), he was commended for his romantic roles in Dhadak (2000), Andaaz (2003), and Namaste London (2007).

Akshay Kumar's 'B-grade' film

But there was one film which was considered a 'B-grade' film and was not liked by the audience. This film had bold scenes and was heavily criticised by critics. The name of this film is Mr. Bond which was released in 1992. There were also some of his films which were not successful, including Mr Bond directed by Raj N Sippy. As the name suggests, it was based on the theme of Mr Bond movie series in Hollywood. The James Bond series was very popular in the 90s.

The idea behind Akshay Kumar's Mr Bond was how an agent stops a human trafficking ring. In spite of Bond's success, the Hindi movie was unable to capitalize on the craze. The film also featured Sheeba Chaddha, Pankaj Dheer, Ruchika Pandey. The film had some intimate, bold scenes which were not liked at that time.

The actor was last seen in Sky Force and will next be seen in Kesari: Chapter 2. He also also Bhoot Bangla, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5 in pipeline.

Also Read: This Oxford graduate actress lost her career because of underworld connections, was jailed for 5 years