Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon reunite after 22 years for Welcome To The Jungle: Which was their last film?

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are reuniting for Welcome To The Jungle, 22 years after their last film in 2004, Police Force: An Inside Story. Over the years, the duo have delivered several hit films together. At the film's trailer launch on June 11, Akshay spoke about reuniting with Raveena after several years. The actress, who gave the event a miss last evening, had also posted a fun picture with both Akshay and Suniel, the key cast of Mohra.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon films

Akshay and Raveena starred in as many as eight films together. Fans loved their chemistry back in the '90s, and they went on to become one of the most loved pairs.

Mohra - 1994

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi - 1996

Main Khiladi Tu Anari - 1994

Barood - 1998

Aan: Men at Work - 2004

Keemat - 1998

Daava - 1997

Police Force: An Inside Story - 2004

What did Akshay Kumar say about Raveena Tandon?

At the trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay reflected on reuniting with Raveena Tandon after all these years. Calling Raveena a "professional", Akshay recalled an incident from their early days of working together as he praised her dedication to her craft. "Her professionalism has not changed, she is still the same. I remember we were shooting a film when the sun was about to set. There were only 25-30 minutes left and the green room was quite far away. She had to quickly change and come back for the shot, which seemed impossible," Akshay said.

He added, "But I still remember, she went into the generator van, quickly changed there and came back." Akshay also praised Raveena's growth as an actor over the years. "A lot of changes have happened in her. She is a brilliant actor," he said, before joking, "The biggest change being, she was a heroine earlier, and now she is a heroine's mother," referring to Rasha Thadani.

Raveena Tandon's Mohra moment with Akshay and Suniel

Recently, Raveena Tandon shared several BTS moments from Welcome To The Jungle. However, the highlight was a then-and-now photo from her upcoming film with Akshay and Suniel, and one from Mohra (1994).

"However, the highlights from the carousel WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Welcome to the fun and chaos All the best to all of us for the trailer launch tomorrow!! Will miss all of you Love from London (could be the title of part 2)."

Welcome To The Jungle releases on June 26.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline and others turn heads