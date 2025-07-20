Akshay Kumar loses his calm as fan tries to record him without permission, video goes viral | Watch Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in London with his family. Recently, he was seen walking on the streets in a very casual style.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors love vacationing in London. Oftentimes, they are spotted on London streets in casual attire, taking a walk down the lanes. Something similar was seen happening on Sunday as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was spotted on the London streets. However, things didn't go as expected. The actor was not only recognised, but it seems like the constant following with a camera and a fan irked the actor. He was seen losing his calm on a fan and the video of which is now going viral online.

Akshay Kumar was seen getting furious on a fan

This video has been shared by a user named IMHarry on his Instagram. Akshay Kumar was walking on the streets of London when a fan tried to make a video of him. Akshay Kumar got angry at this. In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a beanie with a charcoal grey tank t-shirt and matching shorts. A fan tries to make a video of him from behind. Then Akshay catches him doing so and loses his temper. In anger, Akshay comes to the fan and tries to snatch his phone. He tells the fan, 'Go now!' The actor makes such a gesture as if he is saying to leave him alone. However, later he also took a selfie with the fan. This video of Akshay's anger and trouble is now going viral on social media.

Netizens react to the video

The fan has shared the entire video of this in which the actor is also seen taking a selfie with him in the last. At the same time, many people are angry at the user in the comments that he should give some privacy to the actor. A user on Instagram commented, 'Give some privacy, brother,' while another wrote, 'When will people get civic sense that they will not make a video of someone without their consent? Shameful act.'

Watch the video here:

Talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5. He will soon be seen in the film 'Bhoot Bangla'. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal alongside him. Apart from this, the actor also has Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

