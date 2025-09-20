Akshay Kumar in Aap Ki Adalat: 'I respect judiciary, Jolly LLB 3 focuses on farmers' In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar defends the film’s portrayal of the judiciary while highlighting its focus on social issues like farmer struggles, land acquisition, and the justice system, with strong performances and a blend of humor and social commentary.

New Delhi:

In a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar opened up about his latest courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 and his deep respect for the judiciary. Kumar, who plays the role of Jolly in the movie, addressed criticisms about the film's portrayal of lawyers and judges, emphasising the film’s social message and its focus on the struggles of farmers.

Akshay Kumar defends Jolly LLB 3 against criticism

When asked about the humour surrounding the attire of lawyers and judges in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar clarified, "I highly respect the judiciary. What is depicted in the movie reflects what happens in some lower courts. These are small matters, which our writer-director Subhash Kapoor has scripted." Kumar further explained that the film's intention was not to mock the system but to address real-life issues affecting society, particularly farmers.

In response to legal challenges from some lawyers regarding the film's portrayal, Akshay Kumar appealed to them with folded hands, urging them not to take offence. "At the end of the day, it's just a film. The issue in the movie is related to farmers," he said, adding, "Watch the entire film. In Part One and Part Two, similar complaints were made, but they were retracted after watching the film."

Jolly LLB 3: A social commentary on farmers' struggles

The latest instalment of the Jolly LLB series is more than just a courtroom drama. Set in a rural village in Rajasthan, Jolly LLB 3 explores the pressing issues of land acquisition, farmer suicides, and the shortcomings of the justice system. While the first half of the film offers the signature humour and banter between the two Jollys—Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi—the second half takes a more serious turn, addressing the emotional and social challenges faced by farmers. The film’s focus on these societal issues is a departure from the lighter tone of its predecessors, bringing a deeper and more poignant message to the audience.

Strong performances and social message

The film’s biggest strength lies in its performances. Akshay Kumar steals the spotlight with his powerful presence, excellent comic timing, and serious undertones in his portrayal of Jolly. Arshad Warsi, while a bit more subdued in his role, still complements Kumar's performance. Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as Judge Tripathy, continues to provide humour and memorable punchlines, making his character an audience favourite.

While Gajraj Rao, known for his comic roles, steps into the role of the antagonist, his performance as the villain is not as impactful as expected. Ram Kapoor, on the other hand, delivers an impressive performance as the lawyer representing the opposing side, especially during the courtroom scenes.

At its core, Jolly LLB 3 is not just about courtroom drama but also about the emotional, social, and human struggles that shape the course of justice. The film attempts to shed light on the flaws in the system, highlighting issues like land acquisition and farmer suicides. While the courtroom scenes aren’t as gripping as those in the earlier instalments, the film still manages to entertain and educate its audience.