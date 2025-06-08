Akshay Kumar goes among fans to know their reviews on Housefull 5 but they fail to recognise him, here's why On Sunday, Akshay Kumar reached outside the cinema hall to know the review of his film Housefull-5. The video is now going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Housefull-5 is making a splash in cinemas. The film has crossed the 50 crore mark in 2 days and is moving towards becoming a hit. People are also praising the film because of its 2 endings. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar also reached outside the cinema hall wearing a mask on his face and people tried to know his review. But the surprising thing was that no one could recognise Akshay Kumar and ignored him and moved ahead. However, some people revealed their reviews without recognising Akshay Kumar.

People could not recognise Akshay because of the mask

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar was spotted outside a Mumbai cinema hall with his team. Here, Akshay wore the mask of his film, which was also worn by all the starcast at the trailer launch. Hence, people could not recognise Akshay Kumar because of the mask. As soon as people came out after watching the film, Akshay Kumar asked them for a review of Housefull 5. Some people simply ignored Akshay and walked ahead. At the same time, some people considered him a vlogger and gave their reaction and praised the film. Now, a video of this is also going viral and people have also saluted this passion of Akshay Kumar.

The film joined the 50 crore club in 2 days

Let us tell you that this Bollywood film, adorned with a total of 2 dozen stars, including Akshay Kumar, was successful in making a good opening on the very first day. The film has earned 54 crores in 2 days. It is believed that the film is expected to be a hit in the first week itself. People are liking the film and the story has been shown on different screens with 2 endings. However, this is the first time that the same film has been released simultaneously with 2 endings. The film is now waiting for the third day's collection figures. It is hoped that Housefull 5 will be successful in making its mark at the box office.

