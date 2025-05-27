Akshay Kumar breaks silence over 'good friend' Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3: This is what he said Akshay Kumar stopped a journalist mid-way during press conference on Tuesday and said that he does not appreciate people using words like foolish for Paresh Rawal.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar to Nana Patekar attended the press conference and trailer launch of their upcoming film Housefull 5. The multi-starrer that is scheduled to be released on June 6 has been in social media attention for a while now. However, another film of Akshay Kumar that is in discussions these days is Hera Pheri 3. Ever since one of its actors, Paresh Rawal, left the film after shooting for one day, the film and its controversies have been in the headlines. At the Housefull 5 press conference on Tuesday, Akshay was asked about Rawal's exit from the film. Here's what the actor said.

Akshay Kumar calls Paresh Rawal his good friend

A journalist asked Akshay about Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 and also said the netizens called him 'foolish' for opting out of the film. Akshay stopped the journalist mid-way and said that he does not appreciate people using words like foolish for Rawal. 'I don't appreciate using words like 'foolish' for one of my co-stars with whom I have worked for over 30-32 years. We are very good friends, he is a very good actor, and I really admire him...I don't think this is the place to talk about a serious matter, which the court will handle.' the actor said on Tuesday.

What is the whole controversy?

The third film of Hera Pheri, one of Akshay Kumar's popular franchises, has lately been in the limelight. The whole controversy started when actor Paresh Rawal distanced himself from the film 'Hera Pheri 3'. The actor's lawyer said that the actor had refused to do the film a long time ago. He has no differences with the script of the film. The actor's lawyer also said that he has sent our reply to Akshay's production house team.

Akshay's team sent notice

On the other hand, the lawyer on behalf of Akshay Kumar's production house said that the actor's sudden departure after starting the shooting has been very damaging. The lawyer had told that he had sent a notice to Paresh Rawal.

