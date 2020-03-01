Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
Akshay Kumar donates 1.5 crores for first transgender building in Chennai

Raghav Lawrence who will be directing Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, took to his social media to share the news with the fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 15:03 IST
Image Source : FACEBOOK

Image shared by director Raghav Lawrence on Facebook

The Laxmmi Bomb duo - actor Akshay Kumar and director Raghav Lawrence will be building home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai. 

Raghav took to his social media and informed about this new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Also thanking Akshay for donating 1.5 crores for the same. He posted, “I would like to share one good news, Akshay kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender home for the first time in India.  As everyone is already aware that Larencce Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education , home for kids , medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year."

Lawrence adds, "We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building , so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as god , so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgender’s. we will inform the bhoomi pooja date soon. I need all your blessing"

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Laxmmi Bomb is an official remake of Tamil franchise Kanchana. Director Raghava Lawrence, who directed the Tamil version as well.

In October last year, Akshay took to share his look with his fans. Sharing the photo, Akshay added that he was nervous and excited about the film. The actor could be seen dressed in a saree.

Laxxmi Bomb is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

