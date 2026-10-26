Akshay Kumar's 1994 blockbuster returns to theatres on Diwali, set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

This year, it's a clear Diwali window for Bollywood's box-office game. Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, backed by Namit Malhotra, is releasing on November 5. The magnum opus, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film will now see a clash with a re-release starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Which film will clash with Ramayana?

Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, will release in a restored version on November 6. The film, directed by Rajiv Rai, was a blockbuster success in 1994. The makers aim to celebrate 32 years of the film by announcing its re-release on Diwali, which clashes with Ramayana.

A new teaser for the film has also been released on the official YouTube page of Trimurti Films. Along with this, the makers penned a note. It read: "Watch the MOHRA teaser and get ready to relive an explosive clash of justice, revenge and deception—returning to a cinema near you on 6th November 2026! Produced by legendary producer Gulshan Rai under the iconic banner of Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd., with direction, screenplay and editing by celebrated filmmaker Rajiv Rai, MOHRA brings its electrifying action and gripping suspense back to the big screen. Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Poonam Jhawer. With unforgettable music by Viju Shah—and the timeless sensation “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast”! In a deadly game of power and betrayal, everyone could be a pawn. Experience the twists, the thrills and the songs that made MOHRA unforgettable! Celebrate 32 years of MOHRA—in cinemas near you from 6th November 2026." Take a look:

Ramayana eyes Rs 200 crore worldwide opening

Ramayana is generating interest in overseas markets, with international advance ticket sales reportedly crossing $2 million, equivalent to around Rs 18.99 crore.

North America has recorded the highest advance sales so far, contributing $750,000 (approximately Rs 7.12 crore). This includes $550,000 (around Rs 5.22 crore) from preview screenings. Meanwhile, advance sales in the UK stand at $90,000 (around Rs 85 lakh), while Australia has recorded $60,000 (approximately Rs 57 lakh).

Based on the current booking trends, Ramayana is projected to collect more than Rs 110 crore in India on its opening day. The estimate includes around Rs 80 crore from the Hindi version, including paid previews scheduled for the evening of November 4. The film's projected domestic gross stands at Rs 132 crore.

Overseas collections on the opening day are estimated at $7 million, or approximately Rs 66.46 crore. Taking these projections into account, the film could register a worldwide opening of more than Rs 200 crore, including preview collections.

However, these figures are projections and not confirmed box-office earnings. The final opening-day numbers will depend on ticket sales closer to the release and audience response once the film arrives in cinemas.

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