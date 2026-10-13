Akriti Agarwal, cricketer Prithvi Shaw reunite weeks after calling off engagement: 'Feel I was misguided'

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor Akriti Agarwal have reportedly rekindled their relationship weeks after calling off their engagement. Akriti confirmed on Monday that the couple had decided to work through their differences and give their relationship another chance.

The announcement comes less than a month after Akriti shared a post on Instagram about their fallout. At the time, she said they had mutually decided to part ways because of differences in their goals and future circumstances.

Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw reunite weeks after fallout

In her latest post, Akriti admitted that the opinions of people close to her had influenced her decision to end the engagement. She also took responsibility for the hurt caused by the separation. "When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me who seemed to know our relationship better than we did - influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved," she said.

She further explained that the two had since spoken openly and decided to move forward together. "I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again," the actress-influencer added. Take a look:

Akriti Agarwal had announced separation in September

In September, Akriti had announced that she and Prithvi had decided to end their engagement. She said they continued to care for each other but had come to terms with the fact that their paths were no longer aligned.

"With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways (sic)."

She had also asked people to respect their privacy and avoid speculating about the reasons behind their decision. "I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space (sic)."

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal's engagement

Prithvi Shaw is an Indian cricketer, while Akriti Agarwal is an actor who appeared in the Telugu film Trimukha this year. Written and directed by Razesh Naidu, the film also featured Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Aditya Srivastav, Rajendran and Suman, among others.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2026, before calling it off in September. Their latest announcement marks a fresh start for the two.

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Actor Akriti Agarwal announces separation from cricketer Prithvi Shaw, 6 months after engagement