Akka X review: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's face-off gets attention, but does the Netflix series deliver?

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's Akka began streaming on Netflix on October 30. Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the five-episode crime thriller is set in the fictional town of Pernuru, where women have held power for generations. The series brings together a story of rivalry, revenge and family loyalties, with Keerthy and Radhika playing two women on opposite sides of a growing conflict.

The series also stars Tanvi Azmi, Anshuman Pushkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Poornima Indrajith and Vishak Nair, among others. Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka builds its story around a society in which women control businesses, relationships and the town’s political order.

What is Akka about?

Set in the 1980s, Akka introduces viewers to Pernuru, a fictional South Indian town shaped by a matriarchal system. Leadership passes from mother to daughter, and the women responsible for protecting the community are known as Akka. The arrival of Rudra, played by Radhika Apte, threatens to disrupt this established order.

Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, a woman tied to her family’s legacy and determined to protect it. Rudra, meanwhile, enters Pernuru with her own agenda, setting up a clash that gradually exposes the rivalries and unresolved grievances beneath the town’s traditions.

The series examines what happens when a system built to protect women becomes restrictive in its own way. However, its elaborate backstory and the introduction of multiple clans and customs mean that the narrative takes time to establish its central conflict.

Akka X review: What are viewers saying?

As audiences begin watching the series, reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are emerging. Have a look at the X reactions here:

Cast and where to watch

Alongside Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series features Tanvi Azmi, Anshuman Pushkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Poornima Indrajith, Vishak Nair and other actors in supporting roles. Akka is available to stream on Netflix.

The series combines a crime story with questions about power, tradition and revenge. Its central rivalry gives the story its momentum, while the fictional setting offers a different backdrop from more familiar gangster dramas. The extent to which the premise and performances work for viewers will be reflected in the reactions shared online.

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