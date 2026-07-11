Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries filmmaker Sharan Sharma, shares pics from intimate civil wedding

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries filmmaker Sharan Sharma, shares pics from intimate civil wedding

Written By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Published: ,Updated:

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate civil wedding on July 11. She shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor married her boyfriend, Sharan Sharma, in an intimate registered wedding.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor married her boyfriend, Sharan Sharma, in an intimate registered wedding. Image Source : IG: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
New Delhi:

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate civil wedding on July 11, 2026. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Gram Chikitsalay actress shared a series of heartwarming pictures from their special day, giving fans a glimpse of the private ceremony attended by their close family and friends.

Sharing the first wedding pictures, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," along with an infinity emoji. Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt sets the dance floor ablaze with 'Maahi Ve' at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pre-wedding bash | Watch

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Alia Bhatt Sharan Wedding
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\