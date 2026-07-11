Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries filmmaker Sharan Sharma, shares pics from intimate civil wedding

New Delhi:

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate civil wedding on July 11, 2026. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Gram Chikitsalay actress shared a series of heartwarming pictures from their special day, giving fans a glimpse of the private ceremony attended by their close family and friends.

Sharing the first wedding pictures, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," along with an infinity emoji. Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt sets the dance floor ablaze with 'Maahi Ve' at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pre-wedding bash | Watch