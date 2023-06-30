Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri opens up about kissing Jad Hadid, calls it 'awkward'

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid kissing during a task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 turned into MTV Splitsvilla after Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a kiss inside the house. The steamy kiss happened during a task when a team gave a dare to the other teammates. During the task between black and white teams, Jad and Akanksha kissed each other for 30 seconds.

Now, Akanksha Puri broke the silence about the infamous kiss and called it awkward. In the new episode, Akanksha shared her discomfort and said, "I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward.” She added, "I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance."

Right after the kiss, Jad had called Akanksha a 'bad kisser' during a conversation with Avinash Sachdeva. Apart from online bashing, his co-contestant Pooja Bhatt also reacted to Jad's statement and said, "I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. Under the belt. What do you think the poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool.” Replying to her, Jad said, "It's an opinion" to which Pooja replied, "Boy talk right? I thought you were a man, not a boy." Jad said, “I'm gay.”

When Jad made Akanksha uncomfortable

The Lebanese model, earlier, was trolled for making Akanksha uncomfortable by touching her inappropriately during a task. In the video, Jad was seen pulling the actress towards himself. However, Salman Khan did not react to the incident on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss OTT started on June 16 with 12 celebrities—Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, and Pooja Bhatt.

