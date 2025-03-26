Ajey - The Untold Story Of A Yogi: This actor will be seen in the biopic of UP CM Yogi Adityanath The journey of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to power was not easy. He did many penances in his journey from a Yogi to the Chief Minister. Now a film based on his life history has been announced.

The life story of CM Yogi Adityanath is no less than a film story. It has emotion, masala and struggle to reach power. All preparations have been made to bring this story to the big screen. 'Ajey - The Untold Story of a Yogi'. A biopic of CM Yogi Adityanath is being made with this name and its first look has also been released, which will give the audience a glimpse of the struggles of Yogi Adityanath's life along with showing the unseen and unheard story of his inspiring journey. The motion poster of this film was released on Wednesday, which shows the decisive moments that shaped his spiritual and political path, including his early life, his decision to become a Nathpanthi Yogi and his journey to power as a politician.

These stars will be seen in the film

The film is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister' and will present a compelling mix of drama, emotion, action and sacrifice. Anant Joshi will be seen playing the role of Yogi Adityanath, while the film also features an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Garima Singh and Rajesh Khattar in key roles. Releasing the motion poster of the film, the caption reads, 'Usne sab tyag diya, par janata ne usko apna bana liya.'

The film will be released in these languages

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, 'Ajey - The Untold Story Of A Yogi' aims to showcase the transformation of Yogi Adityanath from a spiritual and political perspective. The film's producer Ritu Mengi said that Yogi Adityanath's life is full of challenges. The film presents his journey dramatically. It is planned to be released in many languages ​​in the year 2025. The film is being made to inspire young audiences with a story of determination and leadership.

The story will be presented in a dramatic way

Talking about the upcoming film, according to a report by Latestly, producer Ritu Mengi of Samrat Cinematics said, 'Yogi Adityanath's life is full of challenges, resilience and transformation. Our film presents his journey engagingly and dramatically, bringing to life the events that shaped him. With a stellar cast and an entertaining story, we are excited to bring this inspiring story to audiences around the world.'

