Ajaz Khan arrested: From TikTok video to drugs, a glimpse of ex-Bigg Boss contestant's controversial life

Ajaz Khan arrested for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live. According to Mumbai Police officials, he was summoned to Khar police station regarding the comment and was later arrested. A case has been registered under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the actor.

This is not the first time, Ajaz has landed in a soup. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has his own fair share of controversies. From posting objectionable videos to possessing banned drugs, he has time and again faced legal action.

Ajaz and 'ecstasy' tablets

Ajaz was arrested in October 2018 by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for alleged possession of banned drugs. He was arrested from a hotel room in Belapur with eight tablets of the prohibited 'ecstasy' tablets, used in rave parties.



Outraging the modesty of woman

In 2016, Ajaz had a brush with the law when he was arrested for sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a hairstylist. The actor was approached by the hairstylist with a business proposal. She filed an FIR against Ajaz in Malvani police station, after which he was taken into custody. Police official had then said, "We also added a section under Information Technology act apart from sections 509 (word, gesture, act to outrage modesty of women), 504(intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.” He was later released on a bail of Rs 10,000.

Same year, Ajaz was accused by model Aishwarya Choubey for sending lewd messages.



TikTok video

Last year in July, Ajaz was arrested for sharing a provocative TikTok inciting communal violence and mocking Mumbai police. Cyber police station of Mumbai Police arrested him under section 153A (promoting enmity) and section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

According to sources, Tik Tok star Faisal Khan of Team 07 group had posted instigating video on the lynching of Tabrez Ansari. Ajaz appeared in another video made on the same issue and was seen mocking Mumbai Police. The actor had also posted a video urging all Muslims to wake up.



Tweet on Amitabh Bachchan

When Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited India, several celebrities posed with him for a selfie. Sharing the same photo on his Twitter, Ajaz wrote: "@SrBachchan sir he is killer he kill so many children and so many innocents today I lost respect for u and everyone in this pic".

